Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of SM Energy worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

SM opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $28.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

