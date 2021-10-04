Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,427 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,289. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.75 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

