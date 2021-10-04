Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

