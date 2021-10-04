ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer Sells 28,763 Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $778.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

