Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 29,731 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.