Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CFO Sells $522,004.00 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PACB opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after buying an additional 2,874,835 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,931,000 after buying an additional 1,410,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

