Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 827.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $732,000.

JVAL opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

