Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

