Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTNQ opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

