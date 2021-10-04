Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 1,906 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BXMT stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

