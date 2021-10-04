Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

SKX stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

