Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127,030 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,602,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

