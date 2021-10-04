Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 279 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Integer worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ITGR stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

