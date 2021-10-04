Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LPTX stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

