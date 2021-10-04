Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 621 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $38.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

