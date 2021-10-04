Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,130 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after acquiring an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.56 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

