Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Jounce Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 272.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.