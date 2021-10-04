Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $55,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 4,548.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Granite Construction by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $40.45 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.