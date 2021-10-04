Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 944,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $57,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.