The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.98% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $56,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

