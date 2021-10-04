Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of ALLETE worth $53,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.