Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $398.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.