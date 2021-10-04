The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $52,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $43.14 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

