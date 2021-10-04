Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $57,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

PPBI stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

