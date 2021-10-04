Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

