BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,171 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AZZ were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.