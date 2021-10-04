Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

