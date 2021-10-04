América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 110,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.