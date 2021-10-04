Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 75.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 18.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

