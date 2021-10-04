6,102 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $42.23 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

