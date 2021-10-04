MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

MYTE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of MYTE opened at $26.56 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

