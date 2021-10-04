Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Grows By 100.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WELX opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Winland has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

