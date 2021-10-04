Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Grows By 100.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WELX opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Winland has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Winland Company Profile
