Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 69,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on ALCO. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,861. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alico by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

