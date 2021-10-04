XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Up 95.5% in September

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. XPhyto Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,278.03% and a negative return on equity of 395.43%.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

