Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $263.16 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

