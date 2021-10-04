Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Expands By 113.2%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the August 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

