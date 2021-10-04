Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after buying an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,481.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,987,915 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $119.52 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

