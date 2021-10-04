Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,302,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

VGM opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.