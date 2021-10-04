Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,721,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,417,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 641,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

