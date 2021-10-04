Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 33.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $41.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

