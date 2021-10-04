British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 148.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

