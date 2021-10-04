AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells $189,475.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $3.05 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.