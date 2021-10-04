Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $112,560.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

