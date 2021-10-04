J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.00% of J & J Snack Foods worth $399,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $181.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

