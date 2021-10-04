BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 221.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Futu worth $387,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Futu by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.