Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Callon Petroleum worth $396,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of CPE opened at $50.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

