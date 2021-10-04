BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barnes Group worth $382,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.