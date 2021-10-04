BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,983,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.37% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $378,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.