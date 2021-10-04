Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

KRG opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

