Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,737 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $18,584,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at $10,908,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

